Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday morning Iowa schools will not reopen this school year.
School districts will be required to provide continuous learning opportunities through the end of the regular school year, which for most ends in late May.
The move also cancels spring sports in Iowa, which includes boys and girls soccer, track and tennis, along with golf. A decision has not been made yet on the state’s summer sports, baseball and softball.
-- This story is developing.
