Iowans are now permitted to purchase alcoholic mixed drinks, cocktails and margaritas from local restaurants through at least the end of April.
Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the provision Monday in a press conference effective until April 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Patrons can purchase the drinks for delivery, drive through or carryout only.
Beverages from class “C” liquor licensees can be sold if promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the beverage is delivered to customers off the premises, according to the proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.