Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Awards will be postponed — until next year.
Any Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, schools, non-state government entities and state government agencies who were planning to nominate an outstanding volunteer for an award this year are asked to submit that individual for an award in 2021, a press release from Volunteer Iowa stated.
“I have made the difficult decision to postpone the Governor’s Volunteer Awards for 2020,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the press release. “The health and safety of all Iowans is of utmost importance during this time.
“I know Iowans have been and will continue to help their neighbors and serve their communities through volunteerism, while following recommendations to mitigate community spread of the virus,” she said.
To receive regular updates about alternative ways to recognize outstanding volunteers this year, especially those who have demonstrated exceptional service during the COVID-19 crisis, please follow Volunteer Iowa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our email list.
The Governor’s Volunteer Awards program, established in 1982, provides an easy way for organizations to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level recognition award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.