IOWA CITY — An outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility has infected 21 residents and employees, public health officials said Monday.
The outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility has contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County, which on Monday became the county in Iowa with the most cases.
Linn County Public Health spokeswoman Heather Meador would not identify the affected facility, saying that could jeopardize the privacy of its residents. She said state and local public health officials were working with the facility’s corporate owner to monitor the situation, including the health of residents and safety of employees.
“We are in daily communication so we can help the facility and the residents through this crisis,” Meador said at a news conference.
Linn County now has had 71 residents test positive for the coronavirus. Johnson County, which has 70 cases, had been the leader in Iowa since the beginning of the outbreak.
Linn County has also had two of Iowa’s six virus-related deaths, including that of a person over the age of 81 announced Monday. Meador would not say whether those deaths were linked to the outbreak at the long-term care facility.
“The virus is spreading through our community at a pretty good clip,” said Linn County Board of Supervisors Chairman Stacey Walker, who urged Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a shelter-in-place order.
Reynolds on Monday did not take such a step even as as she announced 88 more Iowa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the largest single day increase thus far. She said the other new death in Iowa was a Washington County resident over the age of 81.
The increase in cases, which brings the state total to 424, comes as the number of tests conducted has also jumped. Health officials said they expect cases in Iowa to increase for two to four more weeks before peaking.
“The reality is that the end is not yet in sight,” Reynolds said. “For now we must adjust to a new normal, one that is uncomfortable, inconvenient and uncertain. And this is not an easy time.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Reynolds has ordered bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and businesses that sell furniture, books and clothing to remain closed until at least April 7 to help limit the virus’ spread. Schools have been closed statewide.
Council Bluffs suspends inspections of occupied buildings, rental properties
The City of Council Bluffs has suspended building and rental inspections of occupied structures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension is effective immediately, the city said in a release on Monday.
The suspension includes all rental inspections and building inspections on additions and alterations to existing, occupied structures. Inspections for unoccupied, new construction is not affected, the city said. The regular inspection process will resume when the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.
In place of on-site inspections, the city will accept a written statement from the licensed general contractor. The written statement must include detailed documentation, including photos, demonstrating code compliance, the city said. A Temporary Certificate of Completion will be issued, and the city will perform final inspections when COVID-19 precautions begin to be lifted
Additionally, the licensed contractors (general, plumbing, mechanical, electrical) must provide signed Hold Harmless Agreements relieving the city from any liability for the work stated as code-compliant, the city said.
New construction projects (industrial, commercial, multi-family dwellings, one and two-family dwellings, accessory structures) shall continue to follow the normal city inspection processes.
For more information, contact the city Permits and Inspections Division at 712-890-5284.
Council Bluffs asks for help creating face masks
In anticipation of a potential shortage of personal protective equipment, including face masks, for health care professionals, the city is asking for citizen support.
“Due to the current limitations on supplies of face masks, there may come a time during this response when commercially manufactured masks are no longer readily available,” the city said in a release that included instructions on how residents can construct homemade cloth masks that could be worn by health care workers providing patient care.
The city asked citizens to construct masks using the following specifications:
• 100% cotton fabric, tightly woven, minimum of 160 thread count per square inch
• Ties and tape: 100% cotton — white or natural color — minimum ¼ inch thick
• Nose piece: Minimum 4 inches long — plastic coated wire twist ties
• Mask size when complete: 7 inches wide by 3.75 inches long
• Three pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)
• The mask should have two layers of fabric
The city said there are a variety of patterns available on the internet, “please choose one that meets the specifications above.”
Anyone wishing to donate homemade masks or seeking more information should call Pottawattamie County Public Health nurses at 712-242-1120.
The city and Pottawattamie County Public Health said it recommends people stay home as often as possible, increase social distancing efforts and practice excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information visit the Pottawattamie County EMA COVID-19 website, pcema-ia.org.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
