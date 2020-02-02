*Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-week series of articles focusing on Black History Month.
Growing up in Council Bluffs, Tierra Wells couldn’t find anyone to cut her multicultural hair properly.
After starting work as a hair stylist for Attitudes Salon in October 2019, Wells said she is excited to bring her experience of cutting and styling all types of hair. The salon offers protective styles, flat irons, balayage and dreadlocks as well as lash lifts and lash extensions.
“My mom always did our hair and I always found it relaxing, fascinating ... and it became a routine for me. I felt like it made me feel beautiful and that kind of got contagious,” Wells said.
Her experience with multicultural hair came from working with friends and family.
She developed a passion for working with hair when she was younger, Wells said. With this passion, she taught herself how to style her own hair, her friends’ hair, her five brothers’ hair and three sisters’ hair.
In cosmetology school, she learned more about perms, braids, French braids, flat irons and up-dos at Capitol School of Hairstyling & Esthetics in Omaha. Wells graduated from the school in August 2019.
Through her career, Wells said she wants to make other feel beautiful, accepted and have a good salon experience because she never did. Wells is now making that availability a reality for others who have struggled.
“That’s why I wanted to bring (my work) to Council Bluffs … something I never had, multicultural hair stylists that can do all hair textures,” she said.
Even as Wells got older, she said she experienced stylists who knew too little about her textured hair.
“I did modeling for Omaha Fashion Week one year and even the stylists there didn’t know what to do with my hair,” Wells said. “Even for modeling, I had to style my own hair.”
Now, as a stylist, Wells said she’s talked with clients who have had similar grievances.
”I’ve had clients express they’re so excited I can cut their curly hair and give them the product that they need because they have had experiences where their hair was cut too much, not the shape they want or not the shape that goes with their face,” she said.
Well said customers expressed excitement having someone able to cut their textured or curly hair and give them the right product to use.
This excitement is usually because of experiences where their haircut didn’t go with their face, it wasn’t the shape they wanted or too much was cut off.
“A lot of people with multicultural hair have bad experiences when they go to a salon and they don’t really know how to cut our textures because there are different ways to cut curly hair,” Wells said.
Wells said there are multicultural hair stylists in the metro area, although they are hard to find.
Particularly for those with curly hair, Wells said not to give up because it’s a journey.
“Once you know your hair type, texture and what oils to use, you can begin to realize how beautiful and amazing your hair is,” she said.
Wells said uses a few different techniques to improve her client experience. Some of those techniques include choosing music to the person’s taste, keeping what the person wants in mind as well as keeping that career and personality in mind.
Wells also said she’s happy to be a team member and add to a variety of skills at Attitude, to keep it a “well rounded” salon.
Attitude offers esthetician services, microblading specialists, massages, manicures, pedicures, permanent makeup, as well as hair cuts, colors, styles and more.
“A lot of my family is in the ‘serve others’ kind of career and I want to do the same thing. Follow in that path and make people feel beautiful,” Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.