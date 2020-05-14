A southwest Iowa woman says she is doing everything she can to keep her business up and going during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellen Walsh-Rosmann owns Milk & Honey in Harlan. She and her husband, Daniel, also help run his family’s farm.
She spoke via a video call during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday about the ways she has had to change her business on a day-to-day basis, what she has learned along the way and how she plans to bounce back once the pandemic has passed.
Walsh-Rosmann said she and her husband have had to “pivot” their businesses, both the restaurant and the family farm operation, almost overnight in order to continue forward.
For the family farm operation, they are offering services like a drive-through farmers markets and curbside pick-up of goods, she explained.
They, along with other similar businesses, are doing this to “respond to consumer demands,” said Walsh-Rosmann.
The couple received a small business relief grant, and she said it helps the family farm operation in many different ways.
For example, the money helps pay for the increase in staff that was needed. And it also aids the operation in paying the farmers the family works with.
As for the restaurant, Milk & Honey, Walsh-Rosmann has made adjustments such as providing an avenue online to order food because dining in has not been an option.
The restaurant can hold about 50 people and Walsh-Rosmann said she and the staff just didn’t know how to make a 50% capacity with customers sitting 6-feet apart work. The size of the staff was also a factor as only six people are currently employed there, Walsh-Rosmann said.
“And we don’t really want any of them to get sick [or] else we’ll have to completely shut down the restaurant,” said Ellen.
She reiterated that she is really grateful for all the support small businesses across Iowa have received from the Iowa Economic Development Authority because small businesses make up a large portion of the revenue for the state.
Walsh-Rosmann said it is very important to continue supporting small businesses because they are still struggling and the pandemic is not over yet.
One way of doing so is by patronizing these establishments on a regular basis, she added.
