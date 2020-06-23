Harrah’s Council Bluffs will reopen its casino doors July 3.
In accordance with directives from the state of Iowa and pending all regulatory approvals, the casino will open at 10 a.m., according to a release from Caesars Entertainment.
Limited seating is available at the slot machines to provide for physical social distancing. At this time, table games will remain closed, according to the release.
Certain amenities — including the hotel, 360 Steakhouse, VIP Lounge, and valet — will remain closed until further notice, but will reopen in phases.
Backstage Grill will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A full list of amenities can be found here.
Harrah’s Council Bluffs will implement new health and safety protocols previously announced by Caesars Entertainment Corporation, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas, according to the release.
More frequent cleaning and sanitization are among the new health protocols. Team members will be screened and undergo daily temperature checks. All team members will be required to wear masks provided by Harrah’s. Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.
Horsehoe Casino and Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs opened earlier this month with social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions in place.
