The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced Monday a multi-million dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline health care workers caring for them.
A total of $4,711,481 in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwestern states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals caring for patients during the pandemic and beyond.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust is partnering with heartland medical facilities to ensure the devices are in place before COVID-19’s peak. The devices will remain in place after the pandemic as part of the hospitals’ cardiac systems of care. The LUCAS device is an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps lifesaving teams deliver “high-quality, guidelines-consistent” chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients in the field, on the move and in the hospital, according to the company website, lucas-cpr.com.
The grant will fund the purchase of eight LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices for Methodist Health system — three at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, three at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and two at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska. The devices will arrive and deploy at the respective sites next week.
“This is one more example of how the Helmsley Foundation continues to impact how we care for our patients as well as our staff,” said Tara Slevin, vice president of volunteer services and foundation at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “We appreciate their ability to recognize a need and respond quickly to ensure this life-saving equipment is in the hands of our healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis. Thanks to the Helmsley Foundation’s leadership and generosity, we are able to protect and empower our staff to provide the critical care needed to save lives in our community.”
Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.
“These devices are vital because we don’t want frontline health care workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers.”
The rise in cardiac complications caused by COVID-19 exposes patients and health care workers to greater risk, as hands-on CPR can be needed for extended periods and personal protective equipment can become less effective in keeping the virus from spreading to medical providers.
Mechanical CPR has been adopted by emergency medical responders and many hospitals around the globe, initially due to its ability to deliver extended CPR in compliance with American Heart Association guidelines. Multiple studies have demonstrated equivalence to high-performance CPR, as well as increased provider safety and higher rates of adequate compressions for patients in transport situations.
Recently, the Department of Defense COVID-19 Practice Management Guide identified the LUCAS chest compression system as the best practice for managing patients in cardiac arrest to reduce the risk of exposure to care providers.
“We were able to go from concept to delivery of the devices in two weeks, and that’s been an incredible effort of teamwork with the manufacturer and the hospitals to get them in place ahead of the peak needs,” Panzirer said. “It’s wonderful to see competing entities working together during a national crisis for the good of all.”
