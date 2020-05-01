Local schools are doing what they can to adapt milestone senior events to the COVID-19 threat.
Some events will happen virtually, but school officials some can be held in person.
St. Albert Catholic Schools will hold a virtual Baccalaureate Mass on May 13, according to JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations.
May 17 will be a symbolic graduation day in honor of seniors, Jensen said.
“We want to commemorate the day and celebrate you as seniors,” she said in a message to families. “We will have a virtual event to recognize seniors for their accomplishments.”
At 7 p.m. on July 23, school officials hope to hold an in-person commencement ceremony, Jensen said. It will be held either in the gym or on one of the ball fields.
“This event will depend on whether or not local and state authorities allow people to gather in groups,” she said. “We hope that we will be able to celebrate our seniors in person by granting them each their diplomas on that day.”
St. Albert is also tentatively planning to hold a Summer Athletics Senior Day event at a date yet to be determined, Jensen said. Although Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet announced whether schools will be allowed to go ahead with summer sports this year, the school will still acknowledge summer athletics.
“If we are unable to do this in person, we will do so via social media later this summer,” she said.
Heartland Christian School is still working on plans for a graduation ceremony, according to Larry Gray, executive director. School officials also hope to have prom later in the summer.
Council Bluffs Community School District plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony on June 20 at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.
Lewis Central Community School District plans to hold its prom dance, senior awards night and graduation ceremony on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, respectively.
