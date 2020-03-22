With Iowa hospitals and clinics facing potential staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 virus, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a state of public health disaster emergency, a section of which directly impacts nursing and nurses in the state.
The emergency proclamation temporarily suspends administrative rules that prohibit the practice of medicine and surgery, osteopathic medicine and surgery, nursing, respiratory care and practice as a physician assistant by a license holder whose license is inactive or lapsed.
Suspension of the provisions is limited to licenses which have lapsed or expired within the five years prior to the proclamation and is further limited to the provision of medical and nursing care and treatment of victims of this public health disaster emergency and solely for the duration of the proclamation.
The number of coronavirus cases in Iowa stood at 45 as of noon Friday.
Only one presumptive positive test for coronavirus — a Council Bluffs woman who has been self-quarantined — has been reported in Pottawattamie County.
CHI Health spokeswoman Kathy Niver said officials at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs are aware of the temporary rules suspension but have not yet made any decisions about reaching out to nurses who might qualify for employment during the COVID-19 crisis.
“If they were to do so, it would probably be within the next couple of weeks,” Niver said.
“We are aware of the information and process that needs to be completed regarding the use of RNs and other licensed health care staff with expired licenses within the last five years. The Iowa Board of Nursing has sent information out in their newsletter to all RNs,” said Peg Helget, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services for Methodist Health Systems.
“We are currently compiling a list of all RNs who have retired from Methodist Jennie Edmundson in the last five years. We are evaluating where they would fit best in our surge plan, and would give them appropriate orientation to match their current skills and competencies.”
