A dormitory at Iowa Western Community College will serve as a temporary home for health care workers at Council Bluffs’ two hospitals when the expected surge in COVID-19 cases comes.
The building is currently unoccupied, as most of the college’s students went home after the campus was shut down as part of the coronavirus response. Some students are still using two newer on-campus apartment buildings, said Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
“We have 52 students still living on campus,” he said. “The nice thing about this (unoccupied) facility is it’s isolated. It’s kind of away from the rest of the campus.”
Health care workers on the frontlines have been asking about a place where they could stay when COVID-19 cases become more numerous, said Jodie Boswell, director of the medical-surgical area at CHI Health Mercy Hospital. The caregivers — mostly nurses — will probably check in a couple weeks from now.
“We’re expecting we’re going to have an influx of patients, and staff want to have a place so they don’t have to go back and forth to home every day,” she said. “A lot of people are anxious that they’re bringing germs back to their homes. We’re just trying to put in place some more safety things so our staff can be more at ease and not worrying about taking things home.”
This is especially true for those who have young children or elderly parents at home, she said.
“Both (hospitals) have been reaching out to our staff, as far as what they need,” said Tara Slevin, vice president of development and volunteer services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “This was a great opportunity for Jennie and Mercy to come together and work with the community.”
The hospitals had considered hotel space and portable units, too, she said.
The five-story dormitory has living units on the top four levels and offices on the ground floor, said Kim Henry, vice president of student services at Iowa Western. There is also a snack room on the first floor where cafeteria workers could leave food for the guests.
The second floor has been cleaned and refurbished and would be ready for guests almost immediately, Kohler said. Workers could be assigned to clean the other floors and prepare them for occupancy, if needed. Rooms will be divided between the two hospitals, and the number will depend on how many employees would like temporary housing.
“It’s going to be a wonderful resource for our staff,” Slevin said.
“We’re being proactive,” said Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager at Mercy. “We don’t want to be scrambling for a place when the surge happens.”
Iowa Western hopes using the facility will take a little stress off the frontline workers in the battle against the coronavirus, Kohler said.
“We want to provide some peace of mind to the health care workers during this time,” he said. “Protecting our health care workers is paramount.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.