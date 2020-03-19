If you’re looking for a companion during self-isolation, you can still adopt from the Midlands Humane Society.
Though they are no longer open to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be appointment-only adoptions available, said Kori Nelson, MHS director of development and marketing. Those seeking to adopt a pet will need to call ahead and provide the information of what pet(s) they would like to see and how many people will be coming to the shelter.
“We already had a higher standard of cleaning and protocols for the safety of animals and people,” she said. “We are here from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. disinfecting, mopping, wiping down highly touched surfaces. Now, we just do it more frequently.”
For adoptions, MHS will post pictures of pets that are available for adoption on Facebook and on their website. Some cats and smaller animals will be available at the PetSmart adoption center.
Besides adoptions, owners are still able to surrender or claim animals. Make sure to call ahead to schedule an appointment and have the correct paperwork.
“We are willing to try and help people who are looking to surrender their pets,” Nelson said. “If it’s because they can’t afford to feed them, or if they have a minor medical injury, we look into solutions and try to make surrendering a last option. We are here to help people, just as much as we are here to help animals.”
MHS will still have volunteers as long as they are trained, not feeling ill and have not been exposed to COVID-19. They are not doing any new volunteer training at this time.
If you find a stray animal, contact city Animal Control at 712-328-4656, or bring the animal to MHS Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact MHS by email at info@midlandshumanesociety.org or by phone at 712-396-2270.
You will still be able to license your pet through city Animal Control, though licensing will not be done in the city office, said Chief Animal Control Officer, Galen Barrett
“People can find the license application form online at the city’s website on the animal control page,” Barrett said. “Or they can mail in their info with payment.”
Local veterinarian offices are taking precautionary measures when it comes to appointments for animals.
Valley View Veterinary Clinic, 19287 Conifer Lane, is only allowing one person in the waiting room at a time.
Dr. Barbara Lee said clients are calling in from the parking lot to check-in, and the clinic staff will call them when they are able to come in.
Their office is also not touching credit cards, checking out owners to the room, cleaning rooms and door handles on a regular basis and offering a curb-side checkout.
Employees can not come into work if they have any upper respiratory symptoms.
Valley View plans to stay open until the government guidelines say to close.
“Veterinarians take an oath to help the animals and protect the public health,” Lee said. “We are considered health care workers.”
They have had a few calls from people asking whether animals can get sick from this virus, Lee said. Coronavirus is found in both cats and dogs, but that type of strain is not COVID-19.
Valley View asks the public to take the CDC recommendations very seriously with hygiene and social distancing.
To contact Valley View Veterinary Clinic, call 712-256-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.