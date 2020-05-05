Hy-Vee will limit meat sales at its metro area stores starting Wednesday.
The company said it is putting a limit on customer meat purchases because of worker shortages at meatpacking plants as well as an increase in meat sales, noting customers sometimes have not been able to find the items they're looking for.
"Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department," the company said in a release.
Effective Wednesday, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations, the company said.
