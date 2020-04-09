This time of year is typically busy for local printing companies that make T-shirts for area sports teams and other activities.
Due to a heightened level of cancellations and closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Anytime Tees is taking a different approach to its business in order to keep printing.
In under a week, owner Rachel Nagunst said the company has raised $840 for local small businesses through its “In This Together” fundraiser — a campaign that mutually benefits local independent businesses, largely through their own customer base.
“We were trying to be creative on how we can keep printing. And we always look at the community to see how we can help them,” Nagunst said.
For every T-shirt ordered through In This Together, Anytime Tees donates $10 back to the business featured on the shirt. Locally owned, independent restaurants, bars, studios and parlors in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have joined the effort — at no cost — and those numbers keep growing.
“We’re adding three to seven businesses a day. As it gets more shared, we have more businesses reaching out to get added,” she said.
Currently, the online store is open until April 26, but that is flexible depending on sales and demand, Nagunst said. All business owners have to do is email sales@anytimetees.com with a logo design and desired shirt color. She asks that in return, businesses share their shirt design on social media or to an email list.
“If we’re still getting a lot of businesses reaching out, we will extend that out as long as people are purchasing the shirts,” she said. “We plan to print the shirts at the beginning of May.”
While coronavirus has made it harder for Anytime Tees to conduct business as usual, Nagunst said her customers have been great with orders and pick up schedule.
“For small business owners, including myself, you don’t know how to plan for something like this and how it’s going to affect your business and when you can go back to normal,” she said. “This is affecting everyone. People are understanding of that. It’s not as easy as picking up our shirts anymore, so we’re thankful for that.”
To have your local business included in the roster, email sales@anytimetees.com.
To purchase a shirt from Anytime Tees that will also support a local business, go to https://in-this-together.itemorder.com/sale.
