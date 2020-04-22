With the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic growing locally as well as at the state and national levels, even small donations to local efforts to help those touched by the pandemic can have a significant impact.
Nearly a month ago, the Iowa West Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation joined forces to create the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund. The goal, underscored by the Iowa West Foundation’s pledge to provide up to $500,000, is to support everything from public health resources to emergency childcare as well as supporting the local non-profits that have stepped up in the fight against the impacts of the pandemic.
Iowa West’s collaboration with the PCCF provided an organization through which individuals, corporations and private foundations can contribute to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund.
One of the local corporations that donated to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund was Google, which contributed $50,000.
“During this time of uncertainty, Google is committed to supporting the local communities where our employees live and work,” said Dan Harbeke, head of public policy and external affairs for Google in Council Bluffs. “Google will continue to help nonprofits, small businesses, educators and those on the frontline of the pandemic as they navigate the hurdles ahead. Together, we will get through this.”
While there have been significant corporate and foundation donations, individual contributions “have been trickling in slowly,” said Donna Dostal, PCCF president and CEO.
Over the course of the last three weeks, PCCF has received just under $5,000 in individual contributions, with each individual contribution gaining through a 10% match from PCCF.
“This community has the heart to give and help,” Dostal said. “This is a great way to do it. We would love to get individual gifts of $25, $50 or $75,” she said.
The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund provides resources for the Emergency Childcare Collaborative spearheaded by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. Individual contributions to that effort have totaled just under $1,000, Dostal said.
Started several years ago to provide Pottawattamie County residents with a means to provide philanthropic support for the entity of their choice, Dostal said PCCF is now taking a more active role in the Pottawattamie County community – “taking a more holistic view of our role.”
In addition to serving as a vehicle through which Pottawattamie County residents can contribute to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, Dostal said PCCF staffers are helping to provide due diligence when nonprofit organizations turn to the fund for financial help as they help in the fight to stem the pandemic.
She said that with one of the primary functions of the response fund being to ensure the continued operation of area nonprofits, one of the primary efforts of the due diligence effort is making sure that nonprofits that have stepped up to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are not dipping too deeply into their reserves to fund that fight.
