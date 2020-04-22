Iowa reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to at least 3,748. There were 522 new negative tests, bringing the total to 24,496.
During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 1,428 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, for a recovery rate of 38%.
The state reported seven new deaths, putting the total at 90. Fifty-one percent of deaths were long-term care facility residents. A total of 28,224 Iowans have been tested in Iowa, for a per capita number of 1 out of every 113 Iowans tested.
The numbers come from the Iowa Department of Public Health, which updates the coronavirus.iowa.gov dashboard with data as of 10 a.m. the previous day.
Hot zones in the state remain predominantly in central and eastern Iowa, home to Woodbury County in northwest Iowa has the highest number of positive cases, 100, west of Polk County. Woodbury and Pottawattamie Counties are the only two in western Iowa among the state's 15 highest populated counties.
Asked at the press conference about efforts in western Iowa and if there's possibly a delay in a peak, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said, "what that reflects is that particular area of the state is doing a good job of staying home when they can, social distancing when they do need to go out."
"That could be a reflection of just that Iowans are doing their part," she said.
Pottawattamie County remains at 18 cases, with one person self-isolating at home, 16 recoveries and one death. Harrison County has 15 cases, with 12 recoveries; Shelby County has nine cases with eight recoveries; Mills County has two cases, with both recovered; Montgomery and Page Counties have one and four cases, respectively, all of which have recovered; Cass County has one case, which has recovered; Monona has seven cases with six recoveries and Crawford County has six cases with five recoveries. Crawford County has had one death.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are two patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 229 inpatient beds available, 42 intensive care unit beds available and 68 ventilators available. There are no patients in ICU or on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
