The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Friday it has been notified of 118 new positive cases of COVID-19, including the 12th case in Harrison County. The new cases bring the state's total to 1,388.
The Harrison County case is a Logan man between the ages of 61 and 80 years old who is currently hospitalized, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health. The case is not travel related.
"We continue to remind residents to take preventative measures to slow the spread of this virus," Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said. "It's important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing - this simply means to stay away from groups of people and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals."
The Iowa Department of Public Health also announced two additional deaths, an adult between 61 and 80 years old an adult 81 or older, both of Linn County. There have been 31 deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state.
There have been an additional 862 negative tests for a total of 14,565 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has spread to 81 of the 99 counties in the state, according to the department.
Of the positive cases, 119 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 506 people have recovered.
The list from the state includes a Pottawattamie County case previously reported locally. According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 118 individuals that have tested positive include:
• Allamakee County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60)
• Black Hawk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clarke County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 child (0-17 years), 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Louisa County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 2 adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Union County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winnebago County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
