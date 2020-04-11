The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Friday it has been notified of 118 new positive cases of COVID-19, including the 12th case in Harrison County. The new cases bring the state’s total to 1,388.
The Harrison County case is a Logan man between the ages of 61 and 80 years old who is currently hospitalized, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health. The case is not travel related.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventative measures to slow the spread of this virus,” Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing — this simply means to stay away from groups of people and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health also announced two additional deaths, an adult between 61 and 80 years old an adult 81 or older, both of Linn County. There have been 31 deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state. The number of patients hospitalized with the disease ticked up to 119, including a dozen new patients in the last day in the southeastern Iowa region.
There have been an additional 862 negative tests for a total of 14,565 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Pottawattamie County still has 12 cases, including five individuals who have fully recovered, Pottawattamie County Public Health said Friday. Three have improving symptoms, three are symptomatic and in self-isolation at home and one remains hospitalized.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, the severity of COVID-19 remains at six on the state’s 12-point measurement tool.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has said a 10 in any region calling for the possible implementation of a shelter-in-place order.
The new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has spread to 81 of the 99 counties in the state, according to the department.
Of the positive cases, in the state 119 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 506 people have recovered.
Iowa orders hospitals to address shortage of protective gear
Health care providers facing a shortage of personal protective equipment must extend the use of their face masks, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for some coronavirus patients, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The agency directed hospitals to take extraordinary steps to conserve limited supplies of critical masks, gowns, shields, goggles and respirators.
“We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling, but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we have determined that now is the time to take this action,” the department’s deputy director, Sarah Reisetter, said at the state’s daily livestreamed press conference.
Reynolds said the state’s requests for equipment from the now-depleted national stockpile have been delayed and that state and local agencies and providers have had challenges procuring adequate supplies.
Of the state’s positive cases, about 20% of those infections have been among health care workers, the testing of whom is prioritized because of the limited number of tests available.
The order directed hospitals to reduce demand by limiting contact with patients, canceling all non-essential services and treating more patients over the phone.
Hospitals that have taken those steps but still face shortages were told to have workers use the same face masks for treating several different patients, and wear washable cloth gowns, reusable goggles and face shields.
To preserve respirators, the order directed hospitals to decrease the length of stay for “medically stable patients” infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Hospitals in crisis may also have to consider the use of homemade cloth masks, even though their effectiveness is unknown for preventing virus transmission.
Masks, respirators and other equipment beyond their expiration dates should also be used and re-used in limited situations under the order.
While hospitals are facing PPE shortages, they have sufficient intensive care unit beds and ventilators to manage their caseloads, the governor said.
Reynolds said state officials are “continuing to do everything we can” to provide PPE to health care workers, but that it is a challenge.
State agencies have been trying to make orders, and a Department of Corrections program that uses inmate labor has produced 2,800 gowns and is gearing up to make 1,000 per day, she said. The governor also praised manufacturers and individuals who have started making masks.
“It’s an all-of-the-above approach,” she said. “We are looking at every available opportunity.”
Shelter Insurance Foundation announces assistance for charities
The Shelter Insurance Foundation board has allocated $1.5 million dollars to help with crisis relief in the communities Shelter Insurance serves, including in southwest Iowa.
The foundation approved offering a $1,000 donation per agent and $5,000 per regional office to area charities working to respond to local COVID-19 needs, according to a release. The offer is extended to each of Shelter’s 1,400 agents in their 15-state operating territory and to their 20 regional offices. Agents may choose which local charity to support and submit their requests to the Foundation.
“Our thoughts are with everyone suffering during this crisis,” Teresa Magruder, executive vice president of the Shelter Insurance Companies and Secretary of the Foundation Board, said in a release. “We know that local charities providing COVID-19 relief are being asked to do more every day, and we hope these donations through our local agents will make a difference.”
More information is available at shelterinsurance.com/crisisrelief or call agent Nicole Fries at 712-256-4141.
IDPH issues additional guidance for businesses
The Iowa Department of Public Health has issued additional guidance for businesses during the pandemic.
For the prevention of outbreaks, the department advises businesses implement measures to enable social distancing as much as possible, including:
- Consider staggering shifts to reduce worker population at any given time.
- Stagger breaks to reduce staff interactions.
- Review procedures to identify ways to increase the physical separation of staff.
The department said businesses should prioritize hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette among employees, including:
- Businesses should provide or allow employees to wear their own homemade cloth facemasks.
- Businesses should provide hand sanitizer or handwashing opportunities as frequently as possible.
The department also advised businesses screen all employees by taking their temperature and assessing for cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or any other respiratory symptom at the beginning and end of each shift to detect outbreaks.
For a screening algorithm visit go to bit.ly/2VjoDuf.
Businesses are asked to exclude all employees reporting fever or respiratory symptoms (these cases will be directed to stay home and isolate themselves from other people and animals in the home) until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours — three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers — and other symptoms have improved — for example, when a cough or shortness of breath has improved. And seven days should pass since symptom onset.
“Exclusion criteria must be followed with all symptomatic employees, regardless of whether the testing is completed (even if the employee tests negative for COVID-19 infection),” the department said. “Please report to the Iowa Department of Public Health when 10% or greater of your employees are reporting COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, or any other respiratory symptom).”
Businesses can report at bit.ly/2V1uDsO.
Report to public health by filling out the survey at this link:
To manage an outbreak, businesses are asked to coordinate with an occupational health provider to define a pathway to test symptomatic employees.
- Public health will approve State Hygienic Laboratory testing for symptomatic employees during outbreaks.
- The occupational health provider or employees’ personal health providers will be responsible for collecting the nasopharyngeal swab for testing and following-up for medical care as needed.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
The Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press contributed to this report from Iowa City.
