During her daily livestreamed press conference on Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties. In the region as of Wednesday, four patients are hospitalized, three in an intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator. The region has 262 in-patient beds and 39 ICU beds available, along with 58 ventilators. The state tool to measure the severity of COVID-19 that rates regions on a 12-point scale, with a 10 in any region calling for the possible implementation of a shelter-in-place order. Region four is currently at a six on the scale, Reynolds said.