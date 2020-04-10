The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday it has been notified of 125 additional positive cases of COVID-19, a single-day record, bringing the state total to at least 1,270.
Two additional deaths were reported — an adult between 61 and 80 years old and adult 81 or older, both in Linn County.
There number of cases in Pottawattamie County remains at 12. Pottawattamie County Public Health said Thursday that three individuals have fully recovered, two are nearing recovery, three have improving symptoms and four are still symptomatic.
There have been an additional 882 negative tests for a total of 13,703 negative tests to date in the state, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
During her daily livestreamed press conference on Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties.
In the region as of Wednesday, four patients are hospitalized, three in an intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator. The region has 262 in-patient beds and 39 ICU beds available, along with 58 ventilators.
The state tool to measure the severity of COVID-19 that rates regions on a 12-point scale, with a 10 in any region calling for the possible implementation of a shelter-in-place order. Region four is currently at a six on the scale, Reynolds said.
Reynolds urged residents to pray for each other and take steps to fight the coronavirus outbreak individually, saying they should focus less on whether the government will order further public health interventions.
Reynolds told reporters that “sometimes everyone is getting so hung up on the metrics” guiding the state’s response, including whether local stay-at-home orders may become necessary. The governor herself has said repeatedly she is relying on that data.
But Reynolds said Iowans should focus “first and foremost” on increasing compliance with social distancing guidelines she has emphasized, including staying home whenever possible.
“If we do that, then these press conferences can be about how we can start to open things back up and get this state and this country back to some normal,” Reynolds said. “Let’s focus on what we need to be doing, what we can do by being individually responsible.”
She suggested that neighborhood watch groups could encourage compliance.
Reynolds also proclaimed Thursday a “day of prayer,” asking residents to pray for those affected by the pandemic. That gesture drew protests from advocates for the separation of church and state.
“The governor should focus on the best practices in public health to ensure the safety and well-being of all Iowans, not the practices of any religion,” Interfaith Alliance of Iowa executive director Connie Ryan said.
In a statement, the American Civil Liberbties Union of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said statements by Reynolds such as, “’God’s word teaches us to ‘Rejoice in our confident hope. Be patient in trouble, and keep on praying,’ and ‘God’s unconditional love by sending His Son, Jesus, to be Savior of the world is remembered and celebrated by Christians during Holy Week of Easter each year,’ endorse one particular religion. Religious freedom is alive and well in the United States precisely because the government can’t tell us when, how, or even whether, to pray.
“The governor calling for prayer to a specific deity is an insult to our proud tradition of religious pluralism and equality.”
Reynolds has closed schools, many businesses and public places and barred social gatherings of more than 10 people. She has directed police to begin enforcing those limits.
At the same time, she’s among a small number of governors who have refused to issue any statewide or local stay-at-home orders. She has argued that Iowa’s steps are the functional equivalent of them.
The region that includes Iowa City has the highest score of 9 on the tool, which critics have argued is arbitrary, backward-looking and opaque. The region that includes Cedar Rapids, the city that’s been the hardest hit in Iowa, is a point lower.
Reynolds again declined to say what will happen when a region hits 10, saying “we have a series of next steps that we are looking at.” She said the focus should be on following social distancing practices.
In addition to the new single-day record for positive cases, the rate of those testing positive was 12.4%, the second highest rate in the last 10 days.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Public Health has ordered all 118 state hospitals to report daily statistics on the number of COVID-19 patients they have hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators. Under the April 3 order, hospitals are also required to report on the beds and medical equipment they have available and their supply of personal protective gear.
The department called the order an effort to obtain more timely information about the number of patients hospitalized and hospital capacity.
The department’s deputy director said that a 17% jump in hospitalizations reported Wednesday reflected the improved data collection, not necessarily more patients. Previously, the state relied on local health departments who were tracking patients to report their status.
The order warned hospitals and staff that they could face civil and criminal penalties for failing to comply. Department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said that language was “for awareness purposes,” saying the agency appreciates the assistance it’s getting.
Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources talks COVID-19 precautions
In a release, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it is working with state and local officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and has transitioned employees to work remotely. Department offices are closed to the public during this time and only available by appointment.
In another effort to further reduce the spread of COVID-19, the department is encouraging the use of the online services for submitting applications, payments and other daily tasks and interaction with DNR staff.
Go to iowadnr.gov or call 515-725-8200 for more information.
Iowa National Guard delivers supplies, heads efforts
The Iowa National Guard is assisting with six regional centers that are pooling resources to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The centers are based at Iowa National Guard facilities in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge and Mason City. Part of their job is tracking hospital beds, staff and other resources.
Guard units also are providing daily delivery of personal protective equipment to county emergency management facilities. All 99 counties have received shipments of PPE since March 24.
Additionally, the Guard is providing medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Pottawattamie, Mahaska and Clarke Counties. More than 200 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are on duty as part of these efforts.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
The Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan Foley with The Associated Press contributed from Iowa City. Nancy Gaarder of the Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
