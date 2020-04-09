The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday it has been notified of 125 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to at least 1,270.
Two additional deaths were reported, an adult between 61 and 80 years old and adult 81 or older, both in Linn County.
There have been an additional 882 negative tests for a total of 13,703 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the department said.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 125 individuals include:
• Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Chickasaw County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 12 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)
• Jones County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 7 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 1 child (0-17 years), 6 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
• Washington County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Winneshiek County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.