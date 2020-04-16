The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday it has been notified of 146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, for a total of at least 2,141 positive cases in the state.
An additional seven deaths were also reported, adults between 61 and 80 years old from Allamakee, Polk and Linn Counties, adults 81 and older from Polk and Tama Counties , adult between 41 and 60 from Louisa County and an adult between 18 and 40 from Polk County.
There are 175 Iowans hospitalized by the disease and 987 Iowans have recovered, the department said.
Pottawattamie County remains at 18 positive cases, of which 11 have recovered, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. Four are self-isolating at home and two are hospitalized. One person from the county, a Council Bluffs woman, has died.
The current projected peak of the disease in Iowa remains at sometime around May 5.
The state's new website tracking COVID-19, coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists no changes in the number of cases in southwest Iowa. The numbers were updated at 10 a.m. Thursday.
There are 12 cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, with 11 recoveries; in Shelby County there have been seven cases and seven recoveries; in Mills County, two cases and two recoveries; Cass County and Montgomery County have one case apiece, with the Cass County case listed as recovered; Page County has had three cases and three recoveries; both Crawford and Monona Counties have had six cases, with five recoveries. Fremont County has not had a confirmed case reported.
Crawford County has had one death from COVID-19.
From Pottawattamie County:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
