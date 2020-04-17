The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday it has been notified of 146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, for a total of at least 2,141 positive cases in the state.
An additional seven deaths were also reported, adults between 61 and 80 years old from Allamakee, Polk and Linn Counties, adults 81 and older from Polk and Tama Counties, an adult between 41 and 60 from Louisa County and an adult between 18 and 40 from Polk County.
There are 175 Iowans hospitalized by the disease and 987 Iowans have recovered, the department said.
Pottawattamie County remains at 18 positive cases, of which 11 have recovered, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. Four are self-isolating at home and two are hospitalized. One person from the county, a Council Bluffs woman, has died.
The current projected peak of the disease in Iowa remains at sometime around May 5.
The state’s new website tracking COVID-19, coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists no changes in the number of cases in southwest Iowa. The numbers were updated at 10 a.m. Thursday.
There are 12 cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, with 11 recoveries; in Shelby County there have been seven cases and seven recoveries; in Mills County, two cases and two recoveries; Cass County and Montgomery County have one case apiece, with the Cass County case listed as recovered; Page County has had three cases and three recoveries; both Crawford and Monona Counties have had six cases, with five recoveries. Fremont County has not had a confirmed case reported.
Crawford County has had one death from COVID-19.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are 175 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 24 patients admitted in the last 24 hours as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state website. Of those hospitalized, 84 are in an intensive care unit and 48 are on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations, intensive care stays and patients on ventilators increased slightly from Wednesday.
The region has a total of 7,937 inpatient beds, with 569 intensive care unit beds available. There are 694 ventilators available in the region.
The region remains at at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
Governor orders stricter social distancing in NE Iowa region
In northwest Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered residents to practice stricter social distancing on Thursday as she confirmed that workers at a second Tyson Foods plant are infected with the coronavirus.
Reynolds said she was banning nearly all gatherings for social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting purposes in the region that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque.
The governor said the state is responding to reports of infections at a Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo. The state will send supplies to test hundreds of workers at the facility, which remained open as of Thursday, she said.
The goal is to “understand what the scope of the outbreak may be and to get in front of that,” Reynolds said, without directly responding to questions about whether she would consider ordering the plant or others closed.
Tyson said Wednesday that two workers have died following an outbreak at its Columbus Junction plant, where at least 148 have become infected. That plant has been closed since April 6 but the company hopes to reopen it as early as next week.
State Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat, called the situation at Tyson in Waterloo “a mess” that the state and company must fix. He said workers, including many immigrants and refugees, are reporting that people at the plant are sick and others are afraid to show up for fear of catching the virus.
“I expect we’re going to have a huge outbreak,” Dotzler said.
A Tyson spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
Previously, the governor banned gatherings larger than 10 statewide while recommending even stricter voluntary social distancing practices. But she had been one of the nation’s only governors not to issue any state or local stay-at-home orders, even though she had closed schools and many types of businesses.
Under the new order, residents in the northeastern region can only gather with household members and must do everything possible to stay six feet away from others when in public. Weddings, funerals and other religious gatherings are exceptions and can include up to 10 people.
The order does not close any more businesses. But it directs employers to evaluate whether more of their workers can stay home and to take “reasonable precautions” to protect those who go in.
Violating the order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. and lasts through April 30, is a simple misdemeanor.
The move came after the region’s score increased to 10 on a 12-point system that the Iowa Department of Public Health is using to guide the state’s response. It was the first time one of the six regions reached 10, which was the trigger for stricter public health interventions. Regions that include Des Moines and Iowa City were at nine on Thursday.
Reynolds said northeastern Iowa was seeing an “increase of virus activity,” including outbreaks at long-term care facilities, more severe illnesses and higher hospitalization rates.
Critics of Iowa’s tool have argued that it is arbitrary and ensures a more effective response only after the virus has spread and infected vulnerable people. So far, 28 people have died in the northeastern region, including at least 17 at a Cedar Rapids nursing home.
Reynolds announced Thursday that the statewide death toll from the pandemic has increased to 60 after seven more people died.
She also confirmed two new virus outbreaks at nursing homes in Marion and Muscatine. So far, the nine state-recognized outbreaks at long-term care facilities have accounted for nearly half of Iowa’s deaths, Reynolds said.
Surge in unemployment claims continues in Iowa
Unemployment claims continued to surge last week in Iowa as more workers lost their jobs amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but the numbers came in lower than the previous week’s record high.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 46,356 people in Iowa filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 11. While high, the number was a drop from the record 67,334 people who filed in the week that ended April 4 and the 58,000 who filed the week before that.
Before the virus hit Iowa’s job market, jobless claims typically were around 2,200 a week.
Nationally, another 5.2 million people sought benefits last week.
The largest number of Iowa claims last week were from workers in health care and social assistance, which saw 6,789 people seek benefits. That was followed by workers in manufacturing, with 6,002; workers in retail trade, with 5,813; and food service and lodging, at 4,292.
Iowa has now seen more than 128,800 unemployment claims in the last four weeks, the department said.
Like governors across the country, Reynolds has ordered the closure of many retail establishments and recommended the closure of schools.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
From Pottawattamie County Public Health:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan J. Foley and David Pitt with The Associated Press contributed to this report.
