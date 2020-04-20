The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has topped 3,000, amid increased testing at meat packing plants in the state.
During a livestreamed press conference Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were 257 new cases, bringing the state total to at least 3,159.
Among the new cases is the 14th positive test in Harrison County. The individual is in isolation and was in contact with the county's 13th positive case, a man 81 or older who is currently hospitalized. Harrison County Home & Public Health is expected to release additional details on the 14th case later today.
"These are essential industries," Reynolds said of meat packing plants. "We must do our part to keep them open in a safe and sensible way."
Locally, two employees of Tyson Foods in Council Bluffs have tested positive for COVID-19. Both live and were tested on April 14 in Omaha. Both are self-isolating at home, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Two employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction have died amid an outbreak at the plant. The Iowa Premium beef plant in Tama suspended production last week after several of its 850 workers tested positive.
Reynolds said the state has been in contact with meat packing plants in the state discussing testing and COVID-19 precautions.
On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 389 additional positive tests, with 261 of the tests attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes more 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive tests, respectively.
On Monday, Reynolds announced an additional four deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, putting the state total at 79. Forty-eight percent of the deaths have been residents at long-term care facilities.
The state 1,013 negative tests, bringing the total to 22,661. The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state is 1,235. There have been cases confirmed in 82 of the state's 99 counties.
On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced the first case at a state correctional facility. The inmate was a new admission to Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralvile who'd arrived from Henry County on Thursday, the department said.
The department said that as part of the facility's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all new admissions are kept in an intake quarantine cohort for 14-day observation. While in this quarantine observation, the inmate began displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Medical staff then conducted a test on the inmate, which was returned as positive. The inmate is currently in medical isolation, and a thorough contact tracing is taking place to identify any inmates or staff that may have had exposure since his arrival.
The inmate is an adult between 18 and 40 years old and was sentenced to prison for drug crimes, the corrections department said.
Reynolds described the case as the first at an Iowa correctional facility. The Nonpareil has reached out to the Iowa Department of Corrections to confirm if this includes county jails. No cases have been reported at the Pottawattamie County Jail, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
