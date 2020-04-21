The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has topped 3,000, amid increased testing at meat packing plants in the state.
During a livestreamed press conference Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were 257 new cases, bringing the state total to at least 3,159.
Among the new cases is the 14th positive test in Harrison County. The individual is in isolation and was in contact with the county’s 13th positive case, a man 81 or older who is currently hospitalized. The county had not released additional information as of Monday evening.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The region remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
Pottawattamie County remains at 18 cases, with 13 recoveries, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. Wyant mentioned the 13th person to be discharged from monitoring after Public Health had issued a press release updating the numbers.
Four county residents are in self-isolation at home, including two residents recently discharged from the hospital. There has been one death in the county.
According to state coronavirus website, 436 people in the county have been tested.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to work closely with the meatpacking and processing plants within the county as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health to work toward mitigating any potential outbreaks at the facilities.
During the press conference, Reynolds said the state has also been in contact with meat packing plants discussing testing and COVID-19 precautions.
On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 389 additional positive tests, with 261 of the tests attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes more than 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and more than 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive tests, respectively.
“These are essential industries,” Reynolds said of meat packing plants. “We must do our part to keep them open in a safe and sensible way.”
Locally, two employees of Tyson Foods in Council Bluffs have tested positive for COVID-19. Both live and were tested on April 14 in Omaha. Both are self-isolating at home, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Two employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction in eastern Iowa have died amid an outbreak at the plant.
The Tama beef plant resumed production Monday after a two-week shutdown, employees said, despite the news that 177 workers out of more than 500 tested were positive.
Tyson Foods also said that its pork plant in Waterloo remained open, defying pleas from the mayor and other officials to temporarily close for cleaning and additional testing of workers. Coronavirus cases in Black Hawk County, many tied to the plant, continued to surge.
Tyson Foods said a two-week shutdown at its Columbus Junction pork plant, where at least 148 workers have tested positive, remained in place. Its plant in Perry, Iowa closed Monday for a one-day cleaning, a spokeswoman said.
Reynolds said that she doesn’t have any plans to use her emergency powers to temporarily close plants. She noted that Iowa produces about one-third of the nation’s pork and said the state’s most important objective was “keeping that food supply chain moving.”
If hogs are unable to be processed, farmers may “have to be talking about euthanizing” them, the governor said. “We’re not that far from it and it will be devastating not only for the food supply but for the cost of food moving forward,” she said.
The governor said state officials would respond quickly to cases at the plants by making tests available and working to isolate those sick and potentially exposed. The state is also helping plants make plans to operate at partial capacity when workers refuse to show up or stay home sick, she said.
The governor’s comments outraged state Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Waterloo Democrat who has called for the state to conduct immediate worker safety inspections and enforce stricter rules at the plants. He has alleged that Tyson’s plant is endangering workers and the broader Waterloo community with little oversight from the state.
“Before I’m going to worry about hogs, I’m going to worry about the deaths here in Black Hawk County because I think people are more important,” Dotzler said. “It’s sickening.”
Dotzler said many of the workers are refugees who do not speak English and have few other employment options. Still, hundreds of Waterloo’s roughly 3,000 workers have stayed home in recent days.
Latinos and Hispanics account for 19.6% of Iowa’s confirmed coronavirus cases — more than three times their share of the state’s population, data show. Blacks comprise 11% of the cases compared to 4% of Iowa residents.
Also on Monday, Reynolds announced an additional four deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, putting the state total at 79. Forty-eight percent of the deaths have been residents at long-term care facilities.
The state 1,013 negative tests, bringing the total to 22,661. The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state is 1,235. There have been cases confirmed in 82 of the state’s 99 counties.
On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced the first case at a state correctional facility. The inmate was a new admission to Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralvile who’d arrived from Henry County on Thursday, the department said.
The department said that as part of the facility’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all new admissions are kept in an intake quarantine cohort for 14-day observation. While in this quarantine observation, the inmate began displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Medical staff then conducted a test on the inmate, which was returned as positive. The inmate is currently in medical isolation, and a thorough contact tracing is taking place to identify any inmates or staff that may have had exposure since his arrival.
The inmate is an adult between 18 and 40 years old and was sentenced to prison for drug crimes, the corrections department said.
Reynolds described the case as the first at an Iowa correctional facility. No cases have been reported at the Pottawattamie County Jail, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Iowa Business Council assists in COVID-19 response
- The Iowa Business Council, a nonprofit organization whose 22 members compromise some of the largest corporations and institutions in the state, held a special meeting to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on Friday.
- “While we are still understanding the total impact on Iowans and our businesses, we know that the people of Iowa and our great Iowa companies are incredibly resilient. We’ve seen our economy come back after the Farm Crisis, the Great Recession, and multiple 500-year floods,” council Executive Director Joe Murphy said in a release. “I am optimistic about the ideas discussed during our meeting; we stand ready to assist in recovery efforts to set Iowa’s economy back on track to thrive once again.”
- Iowa Business Council members remain active in recovery and relief efforts associated with COVID-19 throughout their home communities and across the entire state, the release said, with members donating more than $1 million to local food banks and community philanthropic efforts, facilitated the manufacturing and delivery of hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment pieces, have offered fiscal relief for their customers and community members on bills and copays, and provided expanded benefits to their team members working during the crisis.
- For more information go to iowabusinesscouncil.org/pages/covidresponse.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
- Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
- Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
- If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
- Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press contributed to this report from Iowa City.
