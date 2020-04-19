DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of cases of coronavirus in Iowa increased more than 15% on Sunday to 2,902, according to state health officials.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 389 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus had been confirmed.
The state has now reported 75 deaths linked to the virus. The person who died was an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Muscatine County.
The new cases includes a 13th case out of Harrison County. Harrison County Home & Public Health said a man 81 or older has contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and is currently hospitalized.
Iowa officials said 261 of the 389 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday were discovered as part of testing done at meat processing plants in the state. After more than 500 Tyson Foods employees were tested, 84 tested positive. Officials said 177 of more than 500 tests performed at a National Beef plant were positive for the virus.
Additionally, on Friday Page County reported a new case, its fourth: an adult between 61 and 80 years old. The case is travel-related, according to Page County Public Health. The individual is self-isolating at home.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.