Iowa announced a new single-day high — 482 — in reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. The state has at least 3,641 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reported the Iowa Department of Public Health numbers during a livestreamed press conference and also announced a plan to exponentially increase testing the state.
Of the new cases, Reynolds said 33% are related to surveillance testing at meat processing plants in the state. With the addition of Cherokee and Humbolt Counties, COVID-19 has reached 84 counties in the state.
The state reported four additional deaths, each related to long-term care facilities, Reynolds said. There have been 83 deaths connected to the disease in Iowa, 51% of which were long-term care facility residents.
There were 1,313 new negative tests, bringing the state total to 23,974, Reynolds said. The state has been notified of 27,615 tests statewide, for a per capita number of 1 out of every 113 Iowans.
There are 214 Iowans hospitalized with the disease and 1,293 residents have recovered.
Locally, on Monday Harrison County Home & Public Health reported two additional cases, including one late in the day, putting the county's total at 15. The two new cases announced are a man and woman both between the age of 41 and 60. Both are household contacts of the county's 13th case and have been at home in self-isolation since the the 13th case.
Harrison County Home & Public Health said all contacts deemed at risk in connection to the cases have been notified.
"We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus," department Administrator Brake Brake said. "It's important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing."
Page County reported its fifth case on Monday, an adult between 61 and 80 who contracted the disease via community spread, according to the county's public health department. The individual is currently hospitalized.
Like Brake, Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman encouraged residents to take preventative measures and practice social distancing.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 242 inpatient beds available, 41 intensive care unit beds available and 67 ventilators available. There are no patients in ICU or on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale. The site last updated at 10 a.m. on Monday and generally updates with numbers as of 10 a.m. the previous day.
Pottawattamie County remains at 18 cases, with 13 recoveries, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Four county residents are in self-isolation at home, including two residents recently discharged from the hospital. There has been one death in the county. According to state coronavirus website, 438 people in the county have been tested.
The department said Iowa health insurers and healthcare providers may have developed additional telehealth capabilities, enabling their patients to be medically assessed remotely, without overwhelming Iowa healthcare facilities. Iowans can check their health insurance or healthcare provider’s website or call for guidance on how to access their telehealth systems. Examples of known telehealth options are listed on the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 website at shorturl.at/xyIO9.
During her press conference, Reynolds announced the state will expand testing through Test Iowa, which aims to have all of Iowa's 3.2 million residents take an assessment to check if they need to be tested.
The state has partnered with Nomi Health and other private companies on Test Iowa, with Iowa purchasing 540,000 tests over the next six months. The state will set up drive-through testing sites, the first of which will be at a long-term care facility in Tama, with the second, in Des Moines, expected to be operational by Saturday.
The companies have implemented a similar program in Utah.
Reynolds said the state will focus on first responders.
"We need an all hands on deck approach," Reynolds said of the new testing, which she said will build upon existing testing.
"This is on top of our other testing capacity," the governor said, noting residents can still contact a physician or local public health department to inquire about being tested.
The governor said the program will allow the state to conduct an additional 3,000 tests daily.
Reynolds said the website for the initiative, testiowa.com, includes an assessment that was developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations, Reynolds' office said in a follow-up to the press conference.
The assessment will let citizens know whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test and includes instructions on how to get tested.
Asked during the press conference about privacy concerns regarding citizens' personal and health care data, Reynolds said the data is confidential and will be analyzed by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Both Reynolds and Spencer Steed with Qualtrics, one of the private companies involved in Test Iowa, said the website and data handling will be Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliant.
"The data is owned by the state and we don't have access to it," Steed said via video conferencing at the press conference.
Steed and other partners said the data is encrypted from the private companies after it's entered on the site.
