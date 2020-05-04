Iowa reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to at least 9,703. Those numbers include four additional cases in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Sunday the four new cases are all men who live in Council Bluffs. Three are between 18 and 40 years old and one is between 41 and 60. The men were tested April 29 and April 30, the department said.
One of the men had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, while the other three contracted the disease via community spread. All four as isolating at home.
Of the county's 49 cases, there have been two deaths, 23 residents have recovered, 23 are isolating at home and one is hospitalized, Pottawattamie County Public Health said. There have been 678 tests conducted in the county, according to the state's COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
During a livestreamed press conference on Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said there four additional deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, bringing the state total to 188.
There were 3,441 new negative tests reported to the state and a total of 57,161 tests have been conducted in the state — 1 in 55 Iowans have been tested.
Thirty-six percent — 3,486 Iowans — have recovered after contracting the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.