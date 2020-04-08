The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday it has been notified of 97 additional COVID-19 cases, including a new case in Harrison County, bringing the state total to at least 1,145.
The Harrison County patient is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40. The county has 11 cases. The Nonpareil has reached out to Harrison County officials for additional information on the case.
The state saw its 27th death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, an adult 81 or older from Linn County, the state said. During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 122 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday night and 431 people have recovered, meaning 38% of the state's cases have recovered.
There have been an additional 1,151 negative tests for a total of 12,821 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the department said.
Reynolds said the state expects the virus to peak in Iowa in late April.
"We are always preparing for the worst," Reynolds said. "We haven’t peaked yet."
The state's count includes two Pottawattamie County cases reported locally on Tuesday:
A Minden man between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with an existing case and had traveled out-of-state within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, according to the the department. The man does not have pre-existing medical conditions. He was tested on March 28 and has been self-quarantining since that day.
And a Council Bluffs man between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with an existing case and has pre-existing medical conditions, the county said. He was tested on March 30 and has been self-quarantining since that day.
Of the county's 11 cases, three have recovered, one is hospitalized and the rest remain in self-isolation, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 97 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 1 child (0-17 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Crawford County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Harrison County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Henry County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81 and older)
• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Muscatine County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Webster County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Worth County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
