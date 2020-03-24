DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced the state's first death linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement Tuesday night, Reynolds identified the deceased as a resident of Dubuque County who was between 61 and 80 years old.
Reynolds and the Dubuque County Public Health Department said that no other information would be released about the individual.
“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time.”
The announcement came hours after a news conference in which Reynolds and a top state public health official said they had no plans to issue a “shelter in place” order like those in place in some neighboring states.
Dubuque County Public Health official Patrice Lambert called the death “a tragedy and a reminder for all of the seriousness of this virus.”
Reynolds said that the number of cases of COVID-19 has grown by another 19 across Iowa, bringing the state total to 124 confirmed cases. The virus has been detected in 30 of the state's 99 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.