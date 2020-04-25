Iowa announced an additional 521 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,445. There were also an additional 11 deaths. Both are single-day highs in the state.
During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were 2,712 additional tests conducted, a sizable jump tied to increased testing of essential workers. There were 2,190 negative test results, putting the state total at 29,783.
“We really have significantly upped our ability to test Iowans,” Reynolds said.
The additional deaths put the total at 107 Iowans who have died from the disease. Reynolds said the majority of the new deaths were long-term care facility residents.
During the press conference, Reynolds said she’ll be issuing a proclamation that will allow hospitals and clinics to resume elective procedures and will allow farmers markets to reopen, with precautions in place. The proclamation will be effective on Monday.
Reynolds said she will discuss further plans to reopen the economy on Monday.
“This is our first step of many to open Iowa back up,” Reynolds said.
The 712 Initiative, which operates the Council Bluffs Farmers Market, said it still plans to open the market on June 11. The organization’s board will meet next week to discuss how to move forward and the organization will announce if there is a change in plans.
The River City Farmers Market, held on Saturdays, will open on May 16, according to one of the market’s organizers, Donna Brahms.
The proclamation restricts markets to offering only farm products and food. Entertainment, children’s activities and other activities are prohibited. There may be no common seating and vendors must to be spaced out, per social distancing guidelines.
Brahms said the River City market will likely have three-to-four vendors to start, with precautions including vendors wearing masks and gloves, hand sanitizer and cones marking off six feet for lines.
Brahms said customers will point out what they want, which will be bagged by vendors. Additionally, an extra table will be put in the front of vendor tents to increase distancing.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., an increase in hours Brahms said organizers hope will keep crowds low.
“Typically we never have a huge amount, they trickle in,” Brahms said.
Reynolds said hospitals must have an adequate inventory and reliable supply line — outside the state stockpile — of personal protective equipment before resuming elective procedures. She said hospitals must reserve 30% of intensive care unit bets for COVID-19 patients.
Asked about opening the state back up as positive test numbers rise, Reynolds said increased testing is allowing the state to target its response, identifying hot spots and clusters of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Reynolds noted that 30% of Iowa’s positive cases are in manufacturing, which is mostly meatpacking workers. About 15% are health care workers, and Reynolds put out a call for nurses needed in nursing homes as demand for help has increased at such long-term care centers. Iowa has 13 long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
Pottawattamie County remains at 20 cases, with one death, 17 recoveries, two residents isolating at home and 464 residents tested, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov and Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to the state COVID-19 website:
Harrison County — 15 cases, 12 recoveries, 115 tests
Shelby County — nine cases, eight recoveries, 69 cases
Mills County — two cases, two recoveries, 73 tests
Montgomey County — one case, one recovery, 84 tests
Page County — five cases, four recoveries, 142 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 75 tests
Monona County — seven cases, six recoveries, 78 tests
Crawford County — six cases, five recoveries, one death, 59 tests
Fremont County — zero cases, 25 tests
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 229 inpatient beds available, 44 intensive care unit beds available and 66 ventilators available. There are no patients in ICU or on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
Nebraska eases restrictions as of May 4 with limited reopening of the economy
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that restaurants, barber shops and other businesses could begin reopening on a limited basis under new health directives he plans to issue for much of Nebraska, including the Omaha area.
The directives also will allow tattoo parlors, barbershops, salons and massage therapists to reopen as long as patrons and the person serving them wear a mask.
Restaurants will be allowed to serve at 50% capacity with parties of no more than six seated with at least six feet between groups. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed. People will not be allowed to sit at the bar in a restaurant. Self-serve buffets will not be allowed.
Several health districts in the state are included, but not all.
Ricketts made the announcement as he provided updates on pandemic-related issues one day after the number of confirmed cases passed 2,000 in Nebraska. The total hit 2,124 and the number of deaths reached 47.
The number of cases in Nebraska continues to climb as the state sees outbreaks, like Iowa, tied to meatpacking plants. More than 11% of tests now are coming back positive, reflecting the virus’ spread. The rate of positive tests was less than 5% in early March.
State parks extend campground, facility closures to May 14
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14. State parks and forests remain open for day-use, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups, the department said in a release.
Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:
• Campgrounds, including youth and group camps
• Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties
• Playgrounds
• Cabins, shelters and lodges
• Visitor centers and museums
All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14, the department said. For more information go to iowadnr.gov
The department said it will work with guests to cancel reservations affected by this extension. Cancellations fees will be waived for anyone with reservations for the month of May after the closure dates that feel canceling is the safest choice. A transaction fee of $4 — $6 for reservations originally made by phone — will still apply. Call 877-427-2757 for more information.
Pottawattamie County Conservation said it hasn’t decided yet when to reopen camping and facilities.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend:
Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Martha Stoddard of the Lee BHM News Service and David Pitt of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
