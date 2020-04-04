The Iowa Board of Medicine asked Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday to issue a shelter-in-place order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The board, comprised mainly of doctors, voted to send a letter to Reynolds urging her to move beyond the current restrictions she has issued and impose a public shelter order.
The board, which includes surgeons, a cardiologist, a psychiatrist and other physicians, licenses medical professionals and regulates their practice in the state.
The board’s recommendation came as COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The number of infections has climbed to 699 people.
The doctors “believe the governor needs to go one step further and issue an order clarifying the shelter in place, discouraging individuals from meeting in groups and going out into public,” said the board’s executive director Kent Nebel. “They believe there needs to be a stronger more concise message.”
Reynolds said Friday she’s not received the letter but is interested in the board’s view.
She contends her actions to close schools, restaurants, bars, hair salons and other businesses until April 30 serves the same purpose as a shelter-in-place order issued by other states.
“There’s still some disconnect on what we’ve done and what the expectations are and actually what’s taken place in other states across this country,” she said.
Key Iowa banks won’t issue stimulus loans without more info
Two of the largest banks in Iowa did not take applications for the $349 billion small business aid program that launched Friday.
MidwestOne Bank and Bankers Trust announced late Thursday they did not have enough information from the Small Business Administration to proceed.
Bankers Trust said Friday that it expected to begin processing applications for the Paycheck Protection Program at noon Monday, starting with existing customers.
Bankers Trust, which calls itself Iowa’s largest privately owned bank, said earlier that it was unable to accept applications until more guidance was available.
“We are disappointed in this delay, as are other banks around the country,” the company said.
MidwestOne is an SBA-preferred lender based in Iowa City that has dozens of branches in Iowa and four other states.
“Banks in the U.S. do not yet have critical program details, or even a final format or place, to send requests to make loans to the federal government,” vice president Kyle Long told customers in an email.
He warned that submitting an incomplete or incorrect application could delay their loans, and said the best way forward was to wait until “regulations and forms are complete.”
The program offers loans that can be forgiven if businesses use the money to retain workers.
Drop in sales mean Powerball jackpots will get even smaller
Look for Powerball jackpots to get even smaller as the new coronavirus keeps more people at home, not out buying lottery tickets, officials said Thursday.
It was only last week that the Powerball Product Group announced it would cut guaranteed jackpots in half and reduce the minimum amount the big prize could grow between drawings. On Thursday, the organization said it would toss out even those guarantees and instead decide new jackpots and increases prior to each drawing.
Besides a drop in sales, declining interest rates also have limited the organization’s ability to fund bigger prizes, said Gregg Mineo, chairman of the Powerball Product Group Chairman and director of the Maine Lottery,
“Since last week, more states and cities have asked their residents to stay at home, which has affected normal consumer behaviors and Powerball game sales,” Mineo said in a statement. “In response to the public health crisis, interest rates have declined. As a result, additional game sales are necessary to fund comparable jackpot amounts.”
Before those smaller jackpots begin, players still have a chance at a $180 million grand prize. The next drawing for that jackpot is Saturday.
The leaders of Mega Millions, the other national lottery game, haven’t said if they will make similar changes to that game. Both games are run by state lotteries.One thing that won’t change is the minuscule chance of winning the jackpots. For Powerball, the odds are one in 292.2 million, and for Mega Millions they’re one in 302.6 million.
Powerball and Mega Millions are played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.
UI hospital using virtual technology to treat virus patients
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics reported Friday that it has successfully treated dozens of COVID-19 patients through a program that allows them to stay in their homes while they recover.
Doctors use virtual technology to check daily on patients who have been diagnosed with the disease, freeing up the hospital for the small percentage of those who need more intensive care.
So far, 35 patients in the program have recovered while only three have needed to be admitted to the hospital, said UIHC chief medical officer Theresa Brennan. Another 38 are still being monitored through the program.
Brennan said she was going public with the program’s success in the hope that other hospitals follow suit, potentially preventing them from being overwhelmed with patients. One key lesson, she said, was that doctors often need to encourage patients to stay hydrated because they get a bad taste in their mouth and don’t want to eat and drink.
State says over 58,000 seek jobless aid amid virus response
More than 58,000 people filed unemployment claims in Iowa last week as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus took a toll on the state’s economy, according to figures released Thursday.
Iowa Workforce Development reported there were 58,453 claims for unemployment insurance filed last week. The figures came after a surge of nearly 42,000 claims last week. Before the virus hit Iowa’s job market, jobless claims typically were around 2,200 a week.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department.
The largest number of Iowa claims were from workers in accommodation and food service businesses, which saw 12,519 people seek benefits.
Like governors across the country, Reynolds has ordered the closure of many retail establishments and recommended the closure of schools.
— Associated Press writer Ryan J. Foley contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.