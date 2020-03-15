DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Sunday night she is recommending Iowa schools close for four weeks.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a press release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Earlier today, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases. According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread.
One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase. The governor will hold a press conference Monday.
The state of Iowa is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low income students.
The Daily Nonpareil is working to get information from local school administrators to see how Reynolds' recommendation will -- if at all -- affect their current plans. Schools in the city of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County announced late Sunday afternoon they would be closed starting Tuesday through March 27 (March 30 for AHSTW schools).
As of Sunday night, school is still scheduled to be in session as normal in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County on Monday.
Also Sunday, Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency continuing the proclamation signed on March 9, allowing retailers that sell liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages with an Iowa beverage container deposit to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for the duration of this disaster emergency.
-- This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.