Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a news conference on Sunday, March 29, 2020, about the coronavirus COVID-19 and the state's response from the State Emergency Operation Center in Johnston, Iowa.

 AP file photo/Kelsey Kremer

Schools will remain closed through April 30 after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to extend their shutdown during a press conference Thursday. 

The extension will lengthen school closures to about seven weeks.

Local schools have indicated they would follow the governor’s directive.

There’s a big difference in this period, though: School districts must provide “continuous learning” for students that meets the Iowa Department of Education’s approval or make up the lost instructional time. Districts must assemble their plans and submit an application for approval by April 10.

The Department of Education said it would process applications within 24 hours of submission.

This story is developing.

