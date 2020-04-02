Schools will remain closed through April 30 after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to extend their shutdown during a press conference Thursday.
The extension will lengthen school closures to about seven weeks.
Local schools have indicated they would follow the governor’s directive.
There’s a big difference in this period, though: School districts must provide “continuous learning” for students that meets the Iowa Department of Education’s approval or make up the lost instructional time. Districts must assemble their plans and submit an application for approval by April 10.
The Department of Education said it would process applications within 24 hours of submission.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.