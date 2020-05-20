DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa movie theaters, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues will reopen Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday as she expressed confidence the state can respond if there's an outbreak.
Also reopening in time for Memorial Day activities are state campground restrooms, showers and cabins. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers remain closed.
Reynolds said bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity. She also said it’s time for summer school-sponsored activities such as softball and baseball to resume as of June 1 and that she will provide more details Thursday about schools.
Reynolds said the state’s testing capability allows officials to track and respond to any outbreaks that may occur.
Reynolds said she believes new cases and death reports are stabilizing, although the state continues to typically see around 200 to 300 new positive cases a day and a dozen deaths.
“We've demonstrated we have the resources to manage any type of an uptick or surge,” she said.
Casinos were not included in the governor's plans, and Reynolds said conversations are under way with the industry to determine how they might reopen.
— This story is developing.
