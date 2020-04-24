Iowa announced an additional 521 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,445. There were also an additional 11 deaths. Both are single-day highs in the state.
During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were 2,712 additional tests conducted, a sizable jump tied to increased testing of essential workers. There were 2,190 negative test results, putting the state total at 29,783.
"We really have significantly upped our ability to test Iowans," Reynolds said.
The new deaths put the total at 107 Iowans who have died from the disease. Reynolds said the majority of the new deaths were long-term care facility residents.
During the press conference, Reynolds said she'll be issuing a proclamation that will allow hospitals and clinics to resume elective procedures and will allow farmers markets to reopen, with precautions in place.
"This is our first step of many to open Iowa back up," Reynolds said.
Asked about opening the state back up as positive tests increase, Reynolds said increased testing is allowing the state to target its response, identifying hot spots and clusters of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Reynolds noted that 30% of Iowa’s positive cases are in manufacturing, which is mostly meatpacking workers. About 15% are health care workers, and Reynolds put out a call for nurses needed in nursing homes as demand for help has increased at such long-term care centers. Iowa has 13 long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
Pottawattamie County remains at 20 cases, with one death, 17 recoveries, two residents isolating at home and 464 residents tested, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov and Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to the state COVID-19 website:
Harrison County — 15 cases, 12 recoveries, 115 tests
Shelby County — nine cases, eight recoveries, 69 cases
Mills County — two cases, two recoveries, 73 tests
Montgomey County — one case, one recovery, 84 tests
Page County — five cases, four recoveries, 142 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 75 tests
Monona County — seven cases, six recoveries, 78 tests
Crawford County — six cases, five recoveries, one death, 59 tests
Fremont County — zero cases, 25 tests
— David Pitt of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
