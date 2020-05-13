Iowa House and Senate leadership announced Wednesday that the Iowa Legislature plans to reconvene on at 9 a.m. on June 3.
The Legislature suspended its session on March 16 as a COVID-19 precaution.
“Suspending the Legislative session was necessary to ensure Iowa’s health care infrastructure was not overwhelmed,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a release. “It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty to represent the people of Iowa."
Whitver said the Legislature would return to implement policy priorities and pass a "conservative budget" to fund the necessary functions of the state government.
The public is encouraged to avoid the Capitol if possible, especially the elderly and other vulnerable to COVID-19. The release said additional safety precautions will be taken to protect the health of people in the building when the Legislature reconvenes. These measures include:
• Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.
• Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.
• Recommending all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.
• Recommending the use of face masks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Face masks will be provided to those who want one.
• Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the Senate chamber.
• Limiting individuals on the Senate floor to only Senators and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.
All Senate committee meetings will be held in the Senate Chamber and be live streamed to increase transparency and ensure Iowans are able to follow legislative business, the release said. For subcommittee meetings, members of the public will be strongly encouraged to submit written comments on legislation via the General Assembly’s website, legis.iowa.gov.
The Capitol building will be reopened to the public on Monday with reduced hours — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday — and only the west entrance will be open. The Capitol is closed to tour groups. Individuals will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.
The release said the Legislative Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to vote to resume session on June 3.
