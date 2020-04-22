Iowa announced a new single-day high — 482 — in reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. The state has at least 3,641 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reported the Iowa Department of Public Health numbers during a livestreamed press conference and also announced a plan to exponentially increase testing the state.
Of the new cases, Reynolds said 33% are related to surveillance testing at meat processing plants in the state. With the addition of Cherokee and Humbolt Counties, COVID-19 has reached 84 counties in the state.
The state reported four additional deaths, each related to long-term care facilities, Reynolds said. There have been 83 deaths connected to the disease in Iowa, 51% of which were long-term care facility residents.
There were 1,313 new negative tests, bringing the state total to 23,974, Reynolds said. The state has been notified of 27,615 tests statewide, for a per capita number of 1 out of every 113 Iowans tested.
There are 214 Iowans hospitalized with the disease and 1,293 residents have recovered.
Locally, on Monday Harrison County Home & Public Health reported two additional cases, including one late in the day, putting the county’s total at 15. The two new cases are a man and woman both between the age of 41 and 60. Both are household contacts of the county’s 13th case and have been at home in self-isolation since the 13th case was tested.
Harrison County Home & Public Health said all contacts deemed at risk in connection to the cases have been notified.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” department Administrator Brake Brake said. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing.”
Page County reported its fifth case on Monday, an adult between 61 and 80 who contracted the disease via community spread, according to the county’s public health department. The individual is currently hospitalized.
Like Brake, Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman encouraged residents to take preventative measures and practice social distancing.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 242 inpatient beds available, 41 intensive care unit beds available and 67 ventilators available. There are no patients in ICU or on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale. The site last updated at 10 a.m. on Monday and generally updates with numbers as of 10 a.m. the previous day.
Pottawattamie County remains at 18 cases, with 13 recoveries, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Four county residents are in self-isolation at home, including two residents recently discharged from the hospital. There has been one death in the county. According to state coronavirus website, 438 people in the county have been tested.
The department said Iowa health insurers and healthcare providers may have developed additional telehealth capabilities, enabling their patients to be medically assessed remotely, without overwhelming Iowa healthcare facilities. Iowans can check their health insurance or healthcare provider’s website or call for guidance on how to access their telehealth systems. Examples of known telehealth options are listed on the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 website at shorturl.at/xyIO9.
During her press conference, Reynolds announced the state will expand testing through Test Iowa, which aims to have all of Iowa’s 3.2 million residents take an assessment to check if they need to be tested. Testing is free, Reynolds said.
The state has partnered with Nomi Health and other private companies on Test Iowa, with Iowa purchasing 540,000 tests over the next six months. The state will set up drive-through testing sites, the first of which will be at a long-term care facility in Tama, with the second, in Des Moines, expected to be operational by Saturday.
The companies first implemented a similar program in Utah.
Reynolds said the state will focus on first responders.
“We need an all hands on deck approach,” Reynolds said of the new testing, which she said will build upon existing testing.
“This is on top of our other testing capacity,” the governor said, noting residents can still contact a physician or local public health department to inquire about being tested.
The governor said the program will allow the state to conduct an additional 3,000 tests daily. The state had been testing around 1,000 to 2,000 people daily.
Reynolds said the website for the initiative, testiowa.com, includes an assessment that was developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations, Reynolds’ office said in a follow-up to the press conference.
The assessment will let citizens know whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test and includes instructions on how to get tested.
Asked during the press conference about privacy concerns regarding citizens’ personal and health care data, Reynolds said the data is confidential and will be analyzed by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Both Reynolds and Spencer Steed with Qualtrics, one of the private companies involved in Test Iowa, said the website and data handling will be Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliant.
“The data is owned by the state and we don’t have access to it,” Steed said via video conferencing at the press conference.
Steed and other partners said the data is encrypted from the private companies after it’s entered on the site.
Nebraska will implement a similar plan, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday.
Ricketts urged residents to visit testnebraska.com, a website that will allow them to get a free, voluntary health assessment. People who have symptoms, have been exposed to the coronavirus or have traveled to hot spots will be eligible for free drive-thru tests.
The partnership will allow the state to test up 3,000 residents per day in about five weeks, up from its current average of 600 to 800 tests.
Ricketts said health care responders will get first priority for testing, followed by people with obvious symptoms, people with a few symptoms and then people with no symptoms who suspect they’re infected and want the test.
“Every Nebraskan can be part of this fight,” Ricketts said at his weekday coronavirus news conference.
Ricketts said state and company officials are still working on ways to serve people who don’t have internet access. One option is a call center. He said more testing it also key to helping businesses reopen in an orderly manner.
Nearly 16,500 people had been tested statewide as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release that three of the deaths reported Monday were in a hard-hit area of south-central Nebraska.
News of the new cases came after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that he will lift the state’s ban on elective surgeries for hospitals that have at least 30% of their beds, intensive-care unit space and ventilators available. Hospitals must also have at least two weeks worth of personal protective equipment in stock. The order also applies to veterinary and dental services, Ricketts said.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press and Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
