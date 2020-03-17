DES MOINES — Iowa leaders said Sunday they will halt the current legislative session for at least 30 days after learning the state now has community spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus.
Colin Tadlock, the spokesman for House Republicans, said in a statement the leaders made the decision after consulting with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds. The move was based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations.
Reynolds announced Saturday that Iowa is now seeing the virus circulate among individuals and increased efforts are needed to slow the spread. That includes halting large public gatherings and encouraging people to reduce public interaction, a strategy known as social distancing.
Her spokesman, Pat Garrett, said Sunday she supports the legislature’s decision.
Iowa has 22 cases of COVID-19, including a central Iowa patient not related to travel or a known contact with an infected person. On Sunday night, officials confirmed two more cases, in Johnson and Polk Counties, where the infected person hadn’t traveled.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild case recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.
The House and Senate convened Monday to consider resolutions regarding continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential government services, the statement released Sunday said. While the Capitol building was open on Monday, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening that will include checking their body temperature. All scheduled events, tours and receptions were cancelled.
“While I hate to see the Legislature shut down, I think it’s a necessary thing. It’s a step that I think will help slow the progress of the COVID-19 virus,” said Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs.
Asked if he thinks the 30-day shutdown will be adequate, McConkey said, “Thirty days should give us a good window. We’re really in uncharted territory, but I’m hoping we’re ahead of this.”
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said he agrees with the decision to shut down the Legislature.
“We’re trying to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines which, at the time we made the decision to suspend the Legislature, recommended not meeting in groups of 300 or more. Those guidelines are seemingly changing hourly, and the size of recommended groups continues to get smaller,” Dawson said. “When you start counting, there are often 500 or more people here on any given day, and probably half of those people are over 60.
“I think the 30-day pause is appropriate,” he said. “We could come back earlier if that wold be an appropriate decision.”
Dawson anticipated lawmakers would be working late into the night Monday trying to finish business that needs to be completed before the session is paused.
He said one of the main issues will be what to do with schools. He said lawmakers are trying to give school districts the ability to waive up to four weeks from the required instruction time districts are required to hold classes so students and their teachers would not be working four weeks into the summer break.
— Nonpareil writer Jon Leu contributed to this report. The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.