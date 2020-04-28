Iowa and Nebraska officials are warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work.
The issue could arise as both states move to loosen restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants, some bars, malls, fitness centers, and retail stores are expected to open their doors for the first time in several weeks.
The reopening comes as Iowa experiences one of the nation’s fastest growth rates in coronavirus cases. At least 127 Iowa residents have died in the pandemic and 300 are hospitalized.
Iowa Workforce Development said Monday that failing to return to work out of fear of catching the virus will be considered a voluntary quit, which disqualifies workers from receiving unemployment benefits.
The department urged employers to report workers who don’t return to their jobs for a good reason “as soon as possible.” It warned that the federal law providing an additional $600 weekly in benefits contains “serious consequences” for fraudulent claims.
Workers who do not return can collect benefits only under certain circumstances, such as being sick due to the virus or living with an infected family member.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans to let restaurants open dining areas and allow hair salons, barbershops and other close contact businesses to reopen, starting Monday. The announcement applies to 59 of the state's 93 counties, including the Omaha metro area.
Statewide, he is allowing health care providers to do elective surgeries and procedures and allowing weddings, funerals and religious services to be held.
The Nebraska Department of Labor issued a reminder to workers that not going back to work when called could be considered fraud. Workers who refuse to work out of fear of infection, unless they have a doctor's note, would be considered to have quit without good cause. That would make them ineligible for unemployment benefits.
However, on Monday, Ricketts advised workers with medical conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus to stay home. He said they should talk to their employers and ask that their employer not call them back to work so they could continue getting benefits.
Labor Commissioner John Albin said that unemployment benefits are intended for people who are not working or had their hours cut back through no fault of their own.
"We investigate all reported instances where a worker is suspected of refusing work in order to collect unemployment," he said. "The department has set up an email account, NDOL.UIworkrefusal@nebraska.gov, to report suspected fraud of this nature."
– This report includes material from the Associated Press and Martha Stoddard with Lee BHM News Service.
