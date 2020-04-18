The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday it has been notified of 181 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of at least 2,513 positive cases in the state.
According to the department, an additional 10 deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 74. There are currently 193 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and 1,095 residents have recovered.
According to the state's COVID-19 tracking website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, there are two new cases in Shelby County, bringing the county's total to nine, with seven recovered. A message to Shelby County Public Health for additional details was not immediately returned.
The state said there have been an additional 974 negative tests for a total of 20,434 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The additional 10 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),
• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.