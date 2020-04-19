The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday it has been notified of 181 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of at least 2,513 positive cases in the state. There were an additional 10 deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 74.
That’s a 7.8% increase in cases and 15.7% increase in deaths from Friday’s numbers.
There are currently 193 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and 1,095 residents have recovered, the state said.
According to the state’s COVID-19 tracking website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, there are two new cases in Shelby County, bringing the county’s total to nine, with seven recovered. Shelby County Public Health said the cases are a man and woman, both age 41 to 60. One person has recovered and one is isolating at home.
The state said there have been an additional 974 negative tests for a total of 20,434 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to the state site, which updates at 10 a.m. daily, there have been 409 people tested in Pottawattamie County. The county remains at 18 cases, with three hospitalized, including one hospitalized the last 24 hours. Two patients are in an intensive care unit. None of the patients are on ventilators.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are 47 ICU beds available and 69 ventilators available.
The additional 10 deaths in the state were reported in the following counties:
• Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81 and older),
• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Iowans encouraged to use Heartland Family Service for mental health needs
Heartland Family Service, an area human service nonprofit, continues to offer its behavioral health services to individuals, children, and families living in southwest Iowa.
Managing day-to-day stressors can be difficult, and many people are heightened with anxiety about a number of issues during this time. It is easy for a person’s mental health and well-being to suffer in the midst of a crisis, and Heartland Family Service is here to help. To schedule an appointment for counseling services in Iowa, call 712-322-1407 or email info@heartlandfamilyservice.org.
HFS is providing services to new and current clients during the COVID-19 pandemic via phone, telehealth, and/or video conferencing. By following the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines, we are able to provide services for our community’s most at-risk children, individuals, and families.
If you plan on visiting one of Heartland Family Services locations, know that you will be asked a few questions for safety to screen for COVID-19 symptoms. A list of these questions can be found on our blog at https://bit.ly/HFSAppointments.
For the latest updates about programs and services, visit HeartlandFamilyService.org.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
From Pottawattamie County Public Health:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.