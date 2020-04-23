Iowa announced 176 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, including six additional deaths. There have been at least 3,942 positive cases in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There were 842 new negative tests, bringing the state total to 25,338. Thirty-eight percent of residents who've contracted the disease — 1,492 — have recovered. The state also announced six additional deaths, pushing the total to 96.
During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 11 of the state's 99 counties have accounted for 81% of cases in Iowa. Reynolds said there's been an additional long-term care facility outbreak, in eastern Iowa, bringing to 12 the number of outbreaks at such facilities.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 234 inpatient beds available, 46 intensive care unit beds available and 67 ventilators available. There are no patients in ICU or on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
Here's a look at local county data, according to the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 20 cases, 17 recoveries, two people self-isolating at home and one death. There have been 455 tests conducted in the county.
Harrison County — 15 cases, 12 recoveries, 111 tests
Shelby County — nine cases, eight recoveries, 67 cases
Mills County — two cases, two recoveries, 71 tests
Montgomey County — one case, one recovery, 83 tests
Page County — five cases, four recoveries, 140 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 70 tests
Monona — seven cases, six recoveries, 75 tests
Crawford County — six cases, five recoveries, 55 tests
Fremont Count — zero cases, 25 tests
Crawford County has had one death.
During the press conference Reynolds said that the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing was developed after she got unsolicited advice from the actor Ashton Kutcher.
Reynolds said that she recently called Kutcher, an Iowa native known for starring in movies and television shows, to ask whether he would record a public service announcement related to the pandemic.
She said Kutcher asked whether she was familiar with a Utah program launched this month to increase testing that looked promising. Kutcher had a friend involved in one of the companies participating, and offered to connect him with the governor.
Reynolds said that she spoke with Kutcher’s connection, and her aides followed up with Utah government officials.
“We were able to start that conversation and ramp it up relatively quickly,” she said.
Last week, Iowa signed a $26 million contract with Nomi Health, a Utah startup, to purchase 540,000 coronavirus tests. Nomi Health’s partners include tech and health companies Qualtrics, Domo and Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Reynolds launched TestIowa on Tuesday, which aims to eventually test 3,000 more residents per day, roughly tripling the state's current capacity. The governor has faced questions about why she didn't consider Iowa-based institutions or companies for the partnership.
At the press conference, state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the state continues to work on modeling to predict what COVID-19 will look like in the state in the weeks and months ahead.
— Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
