The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday it has been notified of 528 additional positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, Page County reported its ninth case, bringing the state total to at least 9,170 cases.
Page County Public Health said the new case is an adult between 18 and 40 years old who contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, via community spread. The individual is currently at home in isolation.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nine additional deaths for a total of 184 in the state.
There were an additional 2,932 negative tests, for a total of 44,017 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The state said 77% of new positive cases are in the 22 counties where more stringent mitigation restrictions remain in place. The state has eased restrictions in 77 Iowa counties, including Pottawattamie County and much of western Iowa.
In Iowa, 378 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. One in 59 Iowans have been tested.
According to IDPH the additional 9 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Black Hawk County, two elderly adults (81+)
• Bremer County. one elderly adult (81+)
• Dallas County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, one older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, two elderly adults (81+)
