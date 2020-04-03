The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, for a total of 699 positive cases. There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The state's reporting includes the sixth Pottawattamie County case announced on Thursday. A Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 61 and 80 remains at home in self-isolation.
There are two new cases in Shelby County, an adult 61 to 80 years old and an adult 81 or older. Shelby County now has three cases.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on the Governor Kim Reynolds Facebook page.
