Iowa reported single-day high of COVID-19 deaths — 19 — on Tuesday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the deaths, which bring the state total to 207, during her daily livestreamed press conference. The state also reported 408 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, which puts the state total at 10,111.
Reynolds said there were 3,000 additional negative tests, for a total of 50,458. With 60,569 tests conducted in the state, one in 52 Iowans have been tested.
Of those affected, 3,572 have recovered.
Harrison County reported a 17th case late Monday, a woman between 18 and 40 years old. Harrison County Home & Public Health said the woman is hospitalized.
The department said anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus at Empower Family Wellness, 202 E. Seventh St. in Logan, on April 28 and April 29 should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of potential exposure and monitor for symptoms.
Harrison County Home & Public Health said it is monitoring the new case and a second case, while 15 people who've tested positive for COVID-19 have been released from public health monitoring and are considered recovered by the state.
There have been 161 people tested in the county.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it will be releasing an update on cases in the county Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.