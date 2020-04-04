The Iowa Department of Public Health announced three more deaths from COVID-19, as well as 86 additional positive cases it's been notified about.
There have now been 785 positive cases in Iowa, according to the department with input from Pottawattamie County Public Health, which noted a discrepancy in Saturday's state reporting. The state listed 87 new cases, including two cases in Pottawattamie County, but one — listed as an adult between 18 and 40 — was an inadvertent duplication of an existing case. The other case listed by the state Saturday is a Council Bluffs man between the age of 41 and 60 reported locally on Friday. It is the county's seventh case, including two patients who have recovered.
The three deaths reported to the state are an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old from Linn County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 from Henry County and an adult between the ages of 60 and 80 from Polk County.
There have been a total of 9,454 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Along with the seventh Pottawattamie County case, the state totals also include a Mills County man age 41 to 60 reported locally on Friday.
According to IDPH, with the Pottawattamie County duplication removed, the locations and age ranges of the 86 individuals include:
- Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)
- Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
