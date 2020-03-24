Iowa's COVID-19 cases have increased by 24, bringing the total number of cases to 124, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In total, there have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the health department.
The locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:
- Black Hawk, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Buchanan County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, one middle-aged adult, one older adult
- Muscatine County, two older adults (61-80)
- Polk County, three adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Story County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Warren County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, one older adult (61-80 years)
A status report of COVID-19 monitoring and testing provided by the health department can be found here.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19, the health department said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold her now-daily press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.