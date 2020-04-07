The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday that is has 78 new positive cases for a total of 946 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There have been an additional 680 negative tests for a total of 10,653 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional three deaths were also reported:
• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81 and older)
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Sunday that a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 18 and 40 has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronarivus. She is included in the 78 cases announced Monday. There have been nine cases in the county, including seven in Council Bluffs. Three of the county patients have recovered.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81 and older)
• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
• Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additional closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The proclamation also calls on law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of these mitigation efforts.
Reynolds said at a news conference that this would be a critical week for containing the coronavirus pandemic and local police would begin enforcing her order to bar gatherings of 10 people. Violators could be cited for a simple misdemeanor. A simple misdemeanor in Iowa is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of $65 to $625 or both.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said the governor was issuing guidance this week to police officers to enforce her orders limiting non-essential public gatherings. He said violators would first be educated and warned — but could also be charged with simple misdemeanors for non-compliance.
“Law enforcement has no desire to cite or arrest anyone. Most Iowans are being responsible and doing their part. It is only a small segment that is throwing caution to the wind and ignoring the limitations on social gatherings,” he said.
The more aggressive moves come after Reynolds faced intense criticism in recent days for refusing to order a statewide stay-at-home order and as the state’s cases continue to grow.
“I’m not afraid” to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, the governor said during her press conference. “We’re asking people to stay at home as much as possible, except for trips for essential needs such a groceries or medicines. But almost 80% of our workforce is essential workers.”
Reynolds reiterated that her decisions have been based on metrics, and none of the six Iowa regions being tracked by health officials have reached the threshhold that has been established for a shelter-in-place order.
To encourage further social distancing and mitigation efforts, Reynolds ordered the additional closures effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday until April 30:
• Malls: All enclosed malls shall be closed, including interior common areas and any retail establishment that only accessible to the public from the interior common areas. A retail establishment that may be directly accessed from outside the mall is not required to close.
• Tobacco or vaping stores
• Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores
• Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses
• Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks
• Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos
• Race tracks and speedway.
• Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks
• Outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers
• Campgrounds
In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.
The following establishments and behaviors that are already prohibited:
• Mass gatherings as outlined in the proclamation below
• Restaurants and bars limited to carry out.
• Fitness centers
• Swimming pools
• Salons: All salons, including all establishments providing the services of cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology, manicuring, and pedicuring, all as defined in Iowa Code, must continue to be closed.
• Medical spas
• Barbershops
• Tattoo establishments
• Tanning facilities
• Massage therapy establishments
• Theaters: All theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown shall continue to be closed.
• Casinos and gaming facilities
• Other nonessential retail establishments outlined in the proclamation: Bookstores; clothing stores; shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores shall continue to be closed. These establishments may still serve the public through online or telephone sales, delivery, or curb-side pick-up.
This closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods.
Senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities: All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are ordered closed.
• Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers
• Livestock auctions of food animals with more than 25 people and other auctions with more than 10 people are prohibited.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
— The Associated Press and Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
