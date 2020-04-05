DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health announced today that 83 additional positive cases for a total of 868 positive cases. There have been an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. An additional eight deaths were reported to IDPH.
Among them is a new case in Shelby County in which a middle-age adult (41-60 years) tested positive, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.
This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and public health officials continue to work closely with Iowa’s long-term care associations and facilities, providing guidance for sick residents, transferring residents in need of care to hospitals, constantly monitoring the health of other residents and staff, and implementing additional infection prevention measures, the release stated.
According to IDPH, an additional 8 deaths were also reported:
• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals who tested positive include:
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)
• Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81 and older)
• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81 and older),
• Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
• Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Seventy of Linn County’s 161 positive cases (43%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility, the release stated.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
A case that was previously reported as a positive case in Pottawattamie County, upon further investigation, is a negative case and is removed from the case count.
Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page. It can also be views on Iowa Public Television's Facebook page.
