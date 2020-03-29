Iowa's total COVID-19 has risen to 336 according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. IDPH has also recorded the fourth death due to the virus: a Linn County adult between the ages of 61 to 80 who died Saturday.
Since Saturday, 38 additional positive COVID-19 cases have been found, according to a release.
There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals include:
- Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, one child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, two adults (18-40), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Linn County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, two adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) five older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)
- Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one elderly adult (81+)
- Winneshiek County one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Woodbury County, one adult (18-40 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
